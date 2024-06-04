Former New York Knicks Star Reveals Wild LeBron James Story
In a recent appearance on Podcast P, a Wave Sports and Entertainment original, Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph joined Paul George for an episode that included several great stories.
Randolph shared numerous different stories, including one wild story about his time with the New York Knicks. According to Randolph, New York traded away their whole team under the expectation that LeBron James was going to join in free agency, which never happened.
"We had a lot of talent on that team,” Randolph said. “And like you said, that year, I think I got there the year, the second half of the season and the next season I got traded at the beginning. But that year we came back and got traded and we were balling... That's when the LeBron [James] free agency thing… they thought LeBron was coming to New York, and LeBron was never coming to New York, and they done traded they whole team… So they got rid of me.. they got rid of the whole team for s—t.”
After a brief stop with the LA Clippers, Randolph would go onto to become a Grizzlies legend. While it is unfortunate that things didn’t work out in New York, things did work out for Randolph and his career, as he became one of the most beloved figures in Grizzlies history.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus