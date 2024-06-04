All Grizzlies

Former New York Knicks Star Reveals Wild LeBron James Story

The Knicks reportedly thought LeBron James was coming to New York

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In a recent appearance on Podcast P, a Wave Sports and Entertainment original, Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph joined Paul George for an episode that included several great stories.

Randolph shared numerous different stories, including one wild story about his time with the New York Knicks. According to Randolph, New York traded away their whole team under the expectation that LeBron James was going to join in free agency, which never happened.

"We had a lot of talent on that team,” Randolph said. “And like you said, that year, I think I got there the year, the second half of the season and the next season I got traded at the beginning. But that year we came back and got traded and we were balling... That's when the LeBron [James] free agency thing… they thought LeBron was coming to New York, and LeBron was never coming to New York, and they done traded they whole team… So they got rid of me.. they got rid of the whole team for s—t.”

Feb 18, 2014; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph (50) posts up against New York Knicks power forward Amar'e Stoudemire (1) during the game at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beat New York Knicks 98 - 93. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2014; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph (50) posts up against New York Knicks power forward Amar'e Stoudemire (1) during the game at FedExForum. Memphis Grizzlies beat New York Knicks 98 - 93. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports / Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

After a brief stop with the LA Clippers, Randolph would go onto to become a Grizzlies legend. While it is unfortunate that things didn’t work out in New York, things did work out for Randolph and his career, as he became one of the most beloved figures in Grizzlies history. 

