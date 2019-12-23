Grayson Allen Is On Pace To Become Another Memphis Grizzlies Reclamation Project

GrizzliesMaven
Just in time for Christmas, the city of Memphis is working it's magic again with another reclamation project. Memphis has always found a way to wrap its arms around players with a not-so-favorable past and help them find a home here. Grayson Allen could very well be the latest member of the 'Land of Misfit Toys'

Grayson Allen received a technical foul for taunting during Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, after a hard foul from Kevin Porter Jr.  Allen would follow Porter Jr. around clapping in his face early in the fourth quarter.  

I immediately took to Twitter to see NBA fans from all over going in on Allen and showing their disdain for another infamous 'Grayson Allen Moment.'  Fans of the Cavaliers and just NBA fans, in general, were speaking their minds on how dirty of a player they think that Allen is but for Memphis and it's fans, Allen might be labeled as a knucklehead but he's ours now.

After Allen's summer league incident this year that included being ejected from a game for two flagrant fouls against Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, many Grizz fans echoed the national refrain and wanted no part of Grayson Allen.  The fear was that Allen would continue to be a dirty player, bringing unwanted negative attention to the team.  

Allen survived this incident and even got through the latest against Kevin Porter unscathed.  He was battled through ankle injuries this season, found his jump-shot, found a comfortable spot in the Grizzlies rotation and dare I say become beloved by Grizzlies fans.  Allen's lapses in judgment have become 'our' lapses in judgment and Allen has shown signs of progress in the meantime.

Allen looks to be the next in line with the likes of Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, James Johnson, Lance Stephenson, and Joakim Noah just to name a few who had resurgent careers and found love and restoration here in Memphis.  As long as he continues to show effort on defense, get dunks in transition and knock down open threes, I'm sure that he will continue to find a place in the rotation as well as the hearts of the fanbase.

Allen has earned the trust of Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins, who has seemed to lean on him in the wing rotation since his return from his latest ankle injury.

"He's playing to his strengths," said Jenkins. "That's one thing that he always does. I don't like to use the word 'simple' but he plays a very efficient game.  He's aggressive with his drives, especially in the fourth quarter when he had that huge dunk, but also another one when he got to the foul line.  Getting downhill and then taking appropriate threes when the ball is kicked out to him. 

"He's playing within himself," Jenkins would add.  He's playing within the offense, and then defensively scrapping, guarding, switches, playing centerfield, or whatever we are in.  Doing a good job one-on-one but he's imposing his will with his physicality, and his athleticism. He's making an impact. So anytime we get guys either in the starting lineup or off the bench especially him who is coming back from an injury making an impact on both ends it's huge.  I'm very encouraged about where he's at and I know he's only going to get better from here." 

Allen would talk about how he has found a spot with his teammates and how that chemistry has helped him succeed.

"I feel like I've gotten into a good groove with the guys that I'm playing with out there," said Allen, "And them knowing where my spots are and knowing when shots are going to come.  That just makes it all easier out there."

Allen spent a lot of time as a rookie in the G-League while playing for the Utah Jazz last year and struggled to get into the rotation with the Jazz.  Things have been different for Allen with the Grizzlies and he would also share how that change has been good for him overall.

"It feels good to know that I have a spot here coming off the bench," said Allen. "I think for all of us that come in off of that bench group it's what kind of energy can we bring?  I've gotten to kind of know when I'm coming into the game and know around this time I'm coming into the game in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter or whenever it is and that way I'm ready. I've got my energy up and I'm ready to go."

Allen would also speak on adjusting to Memphis after being traded from the Jazz.

"Oh it is easy to adjust," Allen said with a smile. "I'm pretty low maintenance so I'm enjoying my time here, enjoying being here. Enjoying getting out and eating some of the food. Enjoying the area downtown and by the island. I'm having fun."

So far Grayson Allen has grown on the fans on the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to grow on the court.  He's a different type of reclamation project that this city is used to for several reasons but the love is still the same.

