Grayson Allen’s play in Orlando should secure his spot with the Memphis Grizzlies: How he has stepped up in 'The Bubble'

Grayson Allen wasn’t expected to emerge as a key contributor on a playoff team. To many, he was just another Duke player in the NBA. After a rookie season where he didn't get much opportunity with the Utah Jazz where he was known more as a hot-head than a hooper, Allen has found his niche with the young and talented Grizzlies.

A little over a year ago, the 24-year old shooting guard watched from the sidelines as his former team, the Utah Jazz, fell to the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs. After the season, Allen was shipped to the Bluff City as a throw-in that notably sent Grizzlies legend Mike Conley to the Jazz. Expectations seemed low for Allen, and despite being the 21st pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he didn’t arrive in Memphis with much fanfare.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Allen participated in 30 contests during the first stage of the NBA season, putting up 8 points a game in limited action. However, the second-year player experienced a setback in his development, suffering a hip injury in a late January game against the Detroit Pistons. Due to the injury, Allen was set to miss the rest of the season.

However, COVID-19 affected the NBA season dramatically, forcing a four-month hiatus that permitted Allen the ability to recover and get ready for the NBA restart. The Grizzlies received a devastating blow when Tyus Jones, their backup point guard, suffered a knee injury before the NBA restart. When the season resumed on July 31st, Allen scored a mere 5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, but stepped up big-time in his next four games, putting up games with 15, 17, 20, and 11 points respectively. With performances like this, Allen’s given the Grizzlies coaching staff the ability to envision him as apart of the team’s rotation for the near future.

Not only has Allen produced for the Grizzlies, but he’s also provided them good numbers at efficient percentages as well. While in Orlando, Allen’s shot 23 of 41 from the field while also draining 17 of 29 from beyond the arc. His scoring ability in spurts off the bench and defensive prowess gives the Grizzlies an option off the bench they previously lacked.

Allen’s been a surprise and a revelation, and someone the Grizzlies must certainly consider keeping around for the long haul. Players possessing his skillset and the willingness to come off the bench seldom come around, and the Grizzlies need to make sure he’s a part of their long-term plans.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

