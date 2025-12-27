Five questions ahead of Grizzlies vs. Wizards rematch

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to get revenge as they take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital.

The Grizzlies fell to the Wizards last week at FedEx Forum, but that was while there were multiple Memphis players out with injury, including point guard Ja Morant. The team is healthier now going into the matchup. With the game approaching, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins to learn more about the Wizards' current state of affairs.

What has been up with the Wizards since they played the Grizzlies in Memphis a week ago?

Not much has changed since the last game. The last time these two squads met up was the first time in a while the Wizards were mainly healthy. Instead now the Wizards have added Bilal Coulibaly back to the lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama steals the ball from Washington Wizards Forward Justini Champagnie. | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

What's the most optimistic part about the Wizards this season?

The most optimistic part is this 2024 draft class they have. Two potential All-Stars in Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr. Bub Carrington struggled to start the season, but now looks like he took a step in the right direction.

What is something people should know about the Wizards that cannot be found in a box score?

Obviously they are young. Box scores don't show a players age. This team has shown glimpses of hope for their fanbase, but the Wizards are just young and need time. In close games they often cannot close out due to inexperience, but at times their youth is the reason they win.

If the Wizards were to beat the Grizzlies, what would be the reason why?

If the Wizards beat the Grizzlies it's due to two reasons. The first would be injuries that Memphis is dealing with. The second would be three point shooting. The Wizards are almost top ten in three point percentage in the NBA.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My score prediction is a rare Wizards victory, with the home squad winning 134-112. The Grizzlies are dealing with a ton of injuries, and the Wizards are getting healthy at the perfect time.

