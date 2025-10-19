Grizzlies Coach Clarifies Injury on Key Guard Ty Jerome
The Memphis Grizzlies haven't even played a minute in the regular season, and their trajectory is already going downhill. While they were surprised by a Jaren Jackson Jr. appearance in their final preseason game against the Miami Heat, the team is still dealing with injuries to Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, and Scotty Pippen Jr.
However, the list doesn't stop there, as the Grizzlies' key offseason acquisition, Ty Jerome, left their preseason contest against the Heat early after being ruled out with a right calf injury. He only played in about four minutes of action, and now there's concern about how long this injury could sideline him. Well, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo confirmed what's next for Jerome.
Speaking after the game on Friday night, Iisalo confirmed that it was a right calf injury and that he'd be further evaluated in Memphis over the weekend. Given that Memphis is set to kick off its season on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears as though Jerome's status for that game is in jeopardy until an update is provided.
What Does Memphis Do With All The Guard Injuries?
While Morant has expressed confidence he'll be ready for opening night, it's not yet a guarantee he'll play, and the guard rotation couldn't be any thinner. There's a chance that Memphis starts its season off without Morant, Jerome, and Pippen Jr., who are all three of the team's top ball handlers.
In that case, a lot of pressure would be placed on rookie guard Javon Small, the team's 48th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Small has been impressive in his past two preseason games, averaging 17.0 points and 6.5 assists per game. However, going up against defenders like Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones won't make things easy.
Those guard duties would also trickle down to Cam Spencer, the team's second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Spencer has also been solid, but similar to Small, playing high minutes in a real NBA game will be the ultimate test.
Jerome was signed by Memphis in free agency this offseason after a stellar season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Once he's able to get on the court for the Grizzlies, he'll look to provide elite outside shooting that has been lost in the departures of Luke Kennard and Desmond Bane.
Grizzlies fans will be anxiously awaiting an update on Jerome and their other key players with tip-off against the Pelicans on Wednesday set for 8:00 p.m. EST.