Grizzlies Continue to Make Roster Adjustments as Team Heads Into Season
As the regular season quickly approaches, the Memphis Grizzlies are putting their roster into shape.
While the Grizzlies have to grapple with injuries to several crucial players, including Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey, who are both guaranteed to miss at least four to six weeks, they can expect star Ja Morant to be ready for the regular season after dealing with an ankle injury all preseason.
Another way the Grizzlies have been filling out their opening day roster is through a number of transactions and deals to fill out the team. On Thursday, the Grizzlies announced the latest of those deals.
The Grizzlies signed Nate Hinton on Thursday and waived guard Charlie Brown Jr. in response. Hinton has had an extensive career in the NBA G League, playing in over 190 games for six different teams, most recently the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
Hinton's Career Experience
In his G League career, Hinton has averaged 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals while playing 31.6 minutes per game. He does have NBA experience as well, playing in 38 games across three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.
In his more limited NBA showings, Hinton averaged 1.9 points in 4.5 minutes per game. The 26-year-old swingman provides more versatility to the Grizzlies roster if he remains at the NBA level and should help lessen the blow of missing Edey and Clarke for such large portions of the early season.
Brown Jr. signed with the Grizzlies earlier this week, on Oct. 13, before being waived. Brown Jr. has had his own journey through both the NBA and G League, appearing in 48 games at the NBA level and 172 in the G League.
How the Roster Looks for Opening Day
Hinton will be looking to make this stint with the Grizzlies a permanent trip to the NBA and could free up some of the Grizzlies' roster frustrations. With the addition of Hinton and the return of Jaren Jackson Jr. from his own brief injury stint, the Grizzlies' roster is coming into place with the regular season coming up soon.
The last pieces that need to come into place in Memphis for now are the returns of Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr. from their own injuries, and the Grizzlies will have most of their roster squared away until the returns of Edey and Clarke.
For now, Hinton will be looking to make his mark and net a place as a Grizzly for the season and maybe beyond.