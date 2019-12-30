The Memphis Grizzlies Defeat The Charlotte Hornets At Home To Close Out The Decade

The Memphis Grizzlies had an impressive victory Sunday evening over the Charlotte Hornets, 117-104, in the team's final contest of the decade. Five players scored in double-digits, led by Dillon Brooks who had 20 points. The Grizzlies closed out the decade with a win, ended the month of December 8-8, and are now in 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are 8-0 this season in games when Dillon Brooks scores at least 20 points and streak remained intact for another game. Brooks admitted that he is aware of the streak, but is only focused on doing whatever it takes to win.

Dillon Brooks Locker Room Comments

Jaren Jackson Jr. had his fourth career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. He was 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 5 from three-point range. He would also extend his streak with at least one three-pointer made to 22 games, which is now the third-longest streak in franchise history. Jackson had early foul trouble with 3 fouls in the first half but was able to not have any in the second half.

Jackson on the team's 8-8 month of December opposed to the slow start to begin the season:

“Everybody is just playing together," Jackson said. "I don’t think it’s a matter of anything clicking more. We just, you know, shots are falling a lot, and we’re playing better defensively. That’s a big thing. I think everybody is locked in defensively, and we’re sticking to the coverages, helping each other out. Everybody is being a good teammate.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Brandon Clarke had another impressive performance with 18 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds off of the bench. He also assisted on an alley-oop pass that was finished by Jaren Jackson Jr. Clarke - who is normally on the receiving end of alley-oops, would speak on being the one dropping the dime this time around.

“It was good," Clarke said. "Versus the zone, I feel like that lob is always open for anybody, so I’m just glad that Jaren saw that coming and I was able to throw it to him.”

Clarke on closing out the calendar year with a win:

“It’s big, really," said Clarke. "Obviously, last game was kind of tough – we got beat pretty bad, so we wanted to come in here tonight and play harder than we did last game. And that’s what we did tonight.”

Brandon Clarke Locker Room Comments

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Grayson Allen Locker Room Comments

The Grizzlies (13-21) next game will be Thursday on the road against the Sacramento Kings (12-21).