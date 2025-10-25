Grizzlies' Horrible Luck Continues in Injury Report vs Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies were able to pull off a second-half comeback win against the New Orleans Pelicans in their first game of the season, but followed it up with a horrendous effort against the Miami Heat, losing by 32 points. Now, they'll play their third game in four nights when they host the Indiana Pacers to round out their three-game home stand.
It wasn't only that the Heat were on fire offensively, but the Grizzlies struggled tremendously on offense, with Ja Morant having a poor shooting performance. While the Grizzlies will be looking to get back on track, they'll be faced with some injuries along the way.
Grizzlies Injury Report
On a positive note first, Ja Morant remains off the injury report after being listed with left ankle soreness on Friday, showing an encouraging sign that the star guard is moving past his ankle issue that sidelined him for the entirety of the preseason. However, there's far more negative than positive.
Looking at players ruled OUT, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Vince Williams Jr. all remain sidelined for Memphis. All five players have yet to appear in the regular season so far, and Clarke and Pippen Jr. are expected to be out for an extended period of time.
As for players QUESTIONABLE, the only player listed with that is Santi Aldama, who finished Friday's game with 13 points and eight rebounds against the Heat. Aldama was given a three-year, $52.5 million extension this offseason, and Memphis desperately needs him available with so many frontcourt pieces sidelined.
If Aldama is unable to go, PJ Hall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper can expect to see an uptick in minutes as two of Memphis' few healthy frontcourt options.
Pacers Injury Report
Looking at the Pacers, it's not great for them either, as three of their top backcourt players in Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), and Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) are all OUT for Saturday's contest. Nembhard joins McConnell and Haliburton on the sidelines after leaving early against the Oklahoma City Thunder, meaning rookie Taelon Peter could see an uptick on Saturday.
Kam Jones (back) and Quenton Jackson (hamstring) are also OUT, with second-year forward Johnny Furphy listed as QUESTIONABLE with foot soreness.
With both teams banged up, the Pacers will look to build off a hard-fought contest against the defending champions, while the Grizzlies look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.