Grizzlies' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Silences Critics On Concerns Over Memphis
The Grizzlies were born as a franchise in Vancouver, with 1995-96 being their debut season amid the dominance of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. It wouldn't be till their ninth year as a franchise when they'd make the postseason for the first time, but by then they had already left the city of Vancouver and moved to Memphis.
Since moving to Memphis, the team has achieved solid success, despite not yet winning a championship and having only one conference finals appearance to their name. While the team has developed a strong connection with the city and its fan base, there has been some recent criticism over how safe the city of Memphis really is.
Coming forward to defend it, new Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope silenced the critics and shared his thoughts on what he's seen so far in his short tenure.
"I mean, Memphis is safe, man. Like ever since I got traded, that’s all I was hearing before, but it’s been the total opposite of what I’ve actually experienced now...It’s been the total opposite. Like, the condo I’m in — it’s nice. It’s one of the newest ones they just built out there. I’m downtown, about 7 minutes from the arena. I’ve got places I can go out, eat, hang out — it’s cool. It’s real cool," he said.
Previous Backlash On Memphis
ESPN star Stephen A Smith took a shot at the City of Memphis this summer, pointing out that the head of the FBI "has called it 'the murder capital of this country'." This had stemmed from Stephen A saying players have expressed in the past a desire not to play in Memphis because of the perceived unsafe conditions there.
Obviously, this wasn't something that went by well with those in Memphis, as Ja Morant responded to these claims by Smith. "talkin bout the grizz more than the finals😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources," Morant shared to his X account. He had a series of other posts, as it was clear he wasn't happy with how the city was being portrayed by such an influential media figure.
While players like Morant and Caldwell-Pope are doing what they can to cast a positive light on the City of Memphis, it might take just more than that for the city to turn its image around. The Grizzlies being successful could play a part in that, but this criticism against Memphis might continue until something drastic happens.