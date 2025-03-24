All Grizzlies

Grizzlies Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler Trades

Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen makes feelings clear on botched trades for Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler

Liam Willerup

Nov 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) look on during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, and while that can be a blessing, it can also be a problem. As a result, the team can't play everyone and talented players have to sit on the bench. Potentially looking to fix this problem at the trade deadline this year, the Grizzlies struck out trying to make deals for two of the league's top stars.

With Jimmy Butler available for trade and the Phoenix Suns taking offers for Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies couldn't strike a deal for either as Durant stayed put and the Golden State Warriors landed Butler. In a recent media appearance, Grizzlies legend Tony Allen set the record straight on why he thinks neither Butler nor Durant wanted to go to Memphis.

"I mean, I'm pretty sure KD probably didn't wanna go back to one of these small markets...," Tony Allen shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "I don't know what's the stigma on that, Chandler [Parsons] I think you started that."

Allen's comments on Parsons refer back to the 2016 offseason when he signed a massive four-year, $94 million contract with the Grizzlies and played in 95 games over three years after being a talented scoring wing for the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets prior.

Suns forward Kevin Duran
Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Butler is surely enjoying his move to Golden State, given their recent success, perhaps a trade for Durant can be revisited by the Grizzlies this offseason if he's willing to go back to a small market. However, the fact remains that stars haven't typically gone to small markets like Memphis in the past as Allen said.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

