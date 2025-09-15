Grizzlies' New-Look Starting Lineup Receives Optimistic Grade
Coming off a first-round playoff exit, getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies went into the 2025 NBA offseason looking for change. Of course, they started things off hot by trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, bringing in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the process.
On top of Caldwell-Pope, the Grizzlies brought in Ty Jerome in free agency and Cedric Coward with the 11th pick in the draft, giving themselves a few options as they look to make up for Bane's absence.
Grizzlies' new-look lineup
Of course, the departure of Bane is going to make a huge difference for the Grizzlies; it's just a matter of whether that difference will be positive or negative.
The Grizzlies' expected 2025-25 starting lineup is Ja Morant, Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey. Replacing Bane with Caldwell-Pope gives Memphis a new look that puts much more pressure on Morant and Jackson Jr. to produce offensively.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently gave a grade to every NBA team's starting lineup heading into the 2025-26 season, and gave the Grizzlies some surprising optimism. Hughes handed the Grizzlies an "A-" grade, which is better than teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs.
Of course, the Grizzlies are dealing with some injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke heading into the 2025-26 season, putting some question marks around their frontcourt, but this team should be dangerous when healthy.
"When Morant, Wells, Jackson and Edey shared the court last season, the Grizzlies walloped teams by 25.5 points per 100 possessions, rating in the 98th percentile on offense and the 99th on D. KCP could be as bad as he was in Orlando last year, and the Grizz would still have a fearsome starting group," Hughes wrote.
The Grizzlies' star duo of Morant and Jackson Jr. will certainly make some noise if they can stay on the court, while Edey and Wells have high expectations heading into their sophomore seasons. Of course, the biggest question mark is Caldwell-Pope, who is coming off a concerning season in Orlando, but he has shown the potential to be an effective game-changer.
"We have to account for health issues, and it's also worth noting much of Memphis' gaudy net rating was compiled when it was running an unusual, screen-free offense that won't be in the playbook in 2025-26," Hughes continued. "Still, the numbers suggest the Grizzlies will be phenomenal with their starters on the court."