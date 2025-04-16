Grizzlies Players React to Controversial Finish in Warriors Play-In Game
On Tuesday night, it looked like the Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of completing a 20-point comeback against the Golden State Warriors to become the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Instead, the Grizzlies shockingly lost due to a five-second call as Santi Aldama was trying to inbound the ball to Ja Morant. While fans are split on whether or not Aldama actually had the ball for five seconds, he doesn't seem to think so.
“I don't think anybody was open really," Aldama said. "I thought it was a quick five seconds.”
While Desmond Bane didn't disagree with the call, he was surprised the referees decided to make it in such a pivotal game.
“I don’t know, I’ll have to watch it back," Desmond Bane said. "Give them credit, they did a decent job. A five-second call, a tough call to make in a one-possession game with five seconds left in the game. But that’s the call they made and yeah, that’s it.”
Grizzlies coach Tuomas Ilsalo revealed that Morant wasn't the first option for the play, but that Desmond Bane was.
“Desmond was the first option on that, there was a small window for that," Ilsalo said. "I think Jimmy Butler made a small defensive error. Looney was on top of it, did a good job right there. There was a small window, but it’s difficult because you can see Butler hesitating for a second there and that was the window to throw the pass. We didn’t, and after that they were in perfect position to take the second options out of that."
After the loss, the Memphis Grizzlies now have to take on the winner of the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings game for a chance to become the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
