Grizzlies Star Named Top-Three 'Most Overrated' NBA Player

An NBA analyst claims that Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the most overrated players in the league

Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react ons the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
/ Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies made a huge trade this offseason to send Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, cutting their "big three" to just a star duo. Now, the Grizzlies are building around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but not everyone believes they are capable of taking Memphis to the next level.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley ranked his top-five "most overrated" players in the NBA, putting Jackson Jr. at number three.

"His reality rarely rises anywhere near that ideal level. He isn't a good (or even average) rebounder... He mutes his own defensive impact by fouling his way off of the floor... His scoring is a lot of spoon-fed stuff... and his shooting efficiency comes and goes," Buckley wrote.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13)
/ Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jackson Jr. was very underwhelming in Memphis' first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder this year, averaging just 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals with 37.9/27.3/85.0 shooting splits through four games.

"He is regarded as a star—and paid like a superstar—but the stat sheet doesn't see it," Buckley continued.

"He is inconsistent in both availability (70-plus games twice, 30-plus minutes once) and impact (negative net differential in four of seven seasons). He isn't much of a ball-handler or a playmaker, so a lot of his value is tied to that defensive ability and floor-spacing. He's almost like a jumbo-sized three-and-D wing, which is helpful to have, but certainly not face-of-the-franchise material."

Of course, the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is a high-impact player, and he might be a tad overpaid after his hefty five-year, $240 million extension, but calling him one of the most "overrated" players in the league is unfair. Sure, he is not as consistently productive as the Grizzlies would likely hope, but he is one of the premier two-way big men in the NBA.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

