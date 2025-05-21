Grizzlies Star Reveals Getting Uninvited From Steph Curry's Camp
The Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty over the last decade and then some, winning four NBA Championships since Steve Kerr's arrival as head coach. While his arrival triggered their winning ways, it's clear that star guard Steph Curry has been the main reason for their success. Capturing two league MVPs in the process, he'll go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history.
Unfortunately, Curry's career won't last forever, as he's 37 years old and will be 38 by the end of next season. Therefore, through his camp, Curry Camp, Steph has helped develop and bring together the next generation of basketball stars. However, Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson was actually uninvited, sharing his story on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
Jackson shared that the first time he matched up against Curry in the Warriors when he was a rookie, he approached Curry during halftime to call him out for his team, which had uninvited him from the Curry Camp. As Jackson went on to mention, part of it was on him since he skipped his senior year of high school to reclassify and join South Carolina, meaning he would've likely gone if he didn't.
Coming out of high school, Jackson was the sixth-ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class per247Sports, choosing South Carolina over the likes of Duke and North Carolina. He went on to have an up-and-down freshman season, which led to him being drafted 45th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
While Jackson missed out on Curry's camp, it didn't stop him from chasing his NBA dreams. He earned All-Rookie Second Team honors after averaging 14.6 points per game across 48 contests. After an injury-riddled second season, he'll look to bounce back in his third year and become a key piece to the Grizzlies' future.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Disagrees With Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
Details of Major Canceled Warriors-Grizzlies Trade Revealed