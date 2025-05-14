Grizzlies Player Breaks Silence on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
It is a league-wide consensus that there will be plenty of talk this offseason about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his status moving forward with the Milwaukee Bucks after another early playoff exit.
The Bucks lost in 5 games to the Indiana Pacers, who are now in the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games as well, but there are major concerns regarding Milwaukee's roster.
Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the first round series against Indiana, and he will most likely miss the entirety of the 2025-2026 season, regardless of Giannis' stance with the team.
The team only has a second-round pick in this year's draft and one first-round pick available to trade in either 2031 or 2032, but is below the tax and both the first and second aprons.
With rumors swirling about what Antetokounmpo wants to do this offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies are a team to keep an eye on. They suffered an early exit, much like the Bucks, and with a new coach and a still very good young core, they could look to shake things up.
Memphis forward GG Jackson went on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and discussed the possibility of Giannis joining the Grizzlies.
"In practice, my side will be hurting a bit more, but... that would be insane. He's definitley a player that can come into any organization, any offseason system, and make an immediate impact. I really don't know how far we're looking into that, but I'm not opposed to anything... Whatever we can get to help us get over that hump, I feel like we should take it," Jackson said.
The Grizzlies will most certainly be active this offseason with a few pending free agents as well as the entire Western Conference looking to take another step.
