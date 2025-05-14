Grizzlies Player Breaks Silence on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

GG Jackson talks the possibility of Giannis joining the Memphis Grizzlies 👀



"In practice, my side will be hurting a bit more but...whatever we can get to help us get over that hump, I feel like we should take it."@_ggjackson | @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/riLlEmxlhU