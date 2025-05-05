NBA Trade Idea Sends Ja Morant to Miami Heat
Will Ja Morant be with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2025 and beyond?
Injuries, off-court issues, and more plagued Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-2025 campaign. After a coaching change and a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, changes could be coming for the Grizzlies this summer.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley put together a potential deal that sees the two-time NBA All-Star in Morant teaming up with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in South Beach with the Miami Heat.
The proposed deal to give the Heat their franchise star while giving the Grizzlies some much-needed depth and future trade assets is as follows:
Miami Heat Receive: Ja Morant and Jay Huff
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson, 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State), 2029 first-round pick (top-four protected), and 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)
Morant, 25, played in just 50 games this season amid a battle with a number of injuries and off-court issues. The former All-NBA second-team guard was still close to his former All-Star self when he did play this season, averaging 23.2 points per game while adding 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
After being swept by the Thunder in the Western Conference quarterfinals, the Grizzlies find themselves with just one playoff series win in the last decade, the only victory coming over the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021.