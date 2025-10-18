Grizzlies Suddenly Have Another Star Sidelined Next to Ja Morant vs Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies' injury trouble continues with the news that another Memphis star has been sidelined with an injury.
The Grizzlies have been without several key pieces all preseason. Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey are both guaranteed to miss significant time going into the regular season, while both Scotty Pippen Jr. and Memphis star Ja Morant have been day-to-day.
The Grizzlies saw some relief with the return of Jaren Jackson Jr. and an encouraging update for Morant, though there has still been no confirmation on when exactly the star guard will be back. The Grizzlies saw the loss of another player during the last game of the preseason.
Ty Jerome Goes Down
Swingman Ty Jerome went down in Friday's game against the Miami Heat and limped off the court. Jerome grabbed at his lower leg, suggesting an injury to his calf or ankle, and has now since been designated day-to-day.
Jerome is a six-season NBA veteran with a career average stat line of 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. The Grizzlies signed Jerome to a three-year, $28 million contract ahead of the 2025-26 season after he finished last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers with career-highs in both points per game and assists per game.
For Jerome's performance last season, he finished third-place in Sixth Man of the Year voting and has been projected to be a main piece of either the Grizzlies' starting five or a crucial leader coming off the bench.
Memphis Depth Will Be Crucial
With so many players either injured or freshly recovered just a few days away from Opening Day, the Grizzlies will surely be tested in the early weeks of the regular season. They would benefit greatly from the return of Morant and have been cautious with him all preseason, keeping him out of any games to focus on his health as much as possible, but there is still no guarantee he'll be ready in time.
Jackson Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be relied on heavily on the scoring end to start off the season, and Memphis will have to reach deep into the bench, likely resulting in Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer seeing a heavier workload than expected until the Grizzlies are back at full strength.
Memphis hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22 for the first game of the season, and the Grizzlies' grit will be tested as they'll be going into the game shorthanded.