Grizzlies Workout Top SEC Forward Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is fast approaching. Before finalizing their first round selection on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies brought in a batch of players for a pre-draft workout that included one of the SEC's top players this season. After adding the 16th overall pick from the Orlando Magic, the Grizzlies' options have widened.
Headlining the five-player group was Georgia forward Asa Newell, the SEC All-Freshmen team member out of Georgia, who has been unanimously mocked as a first-round pick among this year's class of prospects. Newell had been mocked as high as the top five during the college season, but saw his stock take a bit of a hit in the months leading up to the draft.
The group that joined Newell at Friday's workout included Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey, Bryant guard Earl Timberlake, Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort, and Marshall forward Obinna Anochili-Killen. The Grizzlies recently recouped a first-round pick (No. 16 overall) in the Desmond Bane trade, so it's possible Newell is the desired selection for the team in that spot.
Memphis also holds the 48th and 56th overall picks in the second round, which explains the emphasis on potential second-round picks and undrafted free agents in this workout group.
ESPN's most recent mock draft has the Grizzlies selecting Michigan State's Jase Richardson with the No. 16 overall pick, with Newell going two picks later to the Washington Wizards at No. 18. Given the timing of the workout and the likelihood of Newell being taken near that slot, the Georgia star is certainly a name to watch for Memphis in the first round.
