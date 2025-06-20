Ex-Lakers Champion Reveals Top Priority Following Grizzlies Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies added some championship experience when they acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the Desmond Bane trade with the Orlando Magic. The four first-round picks and an additional pick swap were the highlights of the return package, but Caldwell-Pope has won two NBA championships as a starter: with the LA Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023.
For a team hoping to contend in a deep Western Conference, having championship experience is vital. Caldwell-Pope may be coming off a down year with the Magic, but he hinted that the Grizzlies may have big plans coming on the 'Dawg Talk' podcast.
"I'm trying to go get me another championship," Caldwell-Pope started. "...I'm going to an organization that I feel comfortable, I'm back into what I do. I don't want to spill too much of what the organization trying to do... What we talked about and how they want to play and how they're trying to take the organization, I fit right into it."
Caldwell-Pope signed with the Magic last year on a three-year, $66 million deal, but he only averaged 8.7 PPG while shooting 34.2% from three, his worst shooting year since his third year in the NBA. Some of that could likely be attributed to the lack of playmaking on Orlando's roster.
If Ja Morant can bounce back to his pre-injury form, that'll open the floor for Caldwell-Pope to return to his Denver Nuggets form, which could be a worthwhile gamble for the Grizzlies. Having someone who can defend at a high level, like Caldwell-Pope, and be a floor spacer would help Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Gilbert Arenas' Controversial Take
Ja Morant’s Two-Word Message After Thunder-Pacers Game 6