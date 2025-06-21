Draymond Green Shares Harsh Truth On Grizzlies' Desmond Bane Trade
The air has cleared since the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a stunning move to start the offseason. As NBA trade season kicks off, many didn't expect the first major move to be the Grizzlies moving Bane for a major haul, highlighted by four first-round picks.
Bane had been an integral part of Memphis since he was drafted in 2020. This past season, the 26-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while the Grizzlies made the playoffs.
One of Memphis' biggest rivals is the Golden State Warriors. The two teams have had intense regular-season battles, as well as a 2022 playoff series filled with drama and antics, specifically from Draymond Green. The former All-Star has never been afraid to instigate or voice his opinions.
Green recently gave his thoughts on the Bane trade on his show, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. The 35-year-old was not impressed with the deal on the Grizzlies' end.
"I think it leaves Memphis, sort of, in the same position they were in," Green said. "Not that Desmond Bane is just easily replaceable. But they still got Jaren [Jackson Jr.], they still got Ja [Morant], they got a young Zach Edey, they got a young Jaylen Wells, they got a young GG Jackson, they got a young Scotty Pippen [Jr.].
"I always say this: all organizations ain't trying to win championships. That's essentially a 'shred salary cap' move for Memphis; take all the picks back, shred some salary cap, see what we can do with these young guys... That's a salary cap move."
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Grizzlies intend to keep Morant and Jackson as the two focal points of the roster, after speculation that they might be traded shortly after the Bane deal. Memphis went 48-34 this past season.
