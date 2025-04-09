Hornets Guard Breaks Silence After Injuring Jaylen Wells
The Memphis Grizzlies handily took down the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Tuesday with a 124-100 win, but the victory was overshadowed by a scary injury.
Grizzlies standout rookie Jaylen Wells took a hard fall on a fastbreak dunk attempt after Hornets rookie KJ Simpson undercut him. Wells was ultimately stretchered off the floor and sent to the hospital, but Simpson has received overwhelming hate after the unnecessary and reckless play.
Simpson received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game.
After the game, Simpson went to social media to send a message to Wells and his family, apologizing for the reckless play and injuring the Grizzlies standout.
Via KJ Simpson: "My prayers are with @jaylen_wells , I know we already spoke and are good friends bro but again I just wanted to express not only to J but to his family as well how deeply sorry I am. I would never purposely do that to anyone. I’m just extremely sorry 🙏🏽"
Simpson seemed visually distraught after Wells went down with a serious injury, as it was a freak accident, but still a reckless play nonetheless. Wells responded to Simpson's message on social media.
Via Jaylen Wells: "Much love brother🙏🏾Thank you"
Wells is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game this season, becoming one of Memphis' key defenders in his first year. With just three games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies cannot afford to have Wells sidelined for too long, especially after stringing together a three-game winning streak to gain momentum before the playoffs.