How Grizzlies Can Replace Star Desmond Bane With Promising 22-Year-Old
The Memphis Grizzlies have made some major changes to their franchise over the last couple of months. Right before the end of the regular season, the Grizzlies decided to fire the franchise's all-time winningest head coach in Taylor Jenkins. Regardless of the reasoning, it was a move that caught fans off guard at the moment.
In addition, following their first-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which they suffered a record loss in Game 1, the Grizzlies decided they needed to shake up their roster. To do so, they decided to part ways with Desmond Bane, their sharpshooting guard, sending him to the Orlando Magic to help them solidify themselves as contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Now, the expectations for both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have only increased, but they won't be able to do it by themselves. Even if both Morant and Jackson Jr. play at an All-NBA level next season, a tough Western Conference means they'll need to see elevated play from the other players on the roster to be a legit playoff team.
Looking around their roster and specifically with the absence of Bane, there's one player that sticks out as a potential replacement for him: Jaylen Wells.
Jaylen Wells' Outlook In Memphis
In the deal for Bane, the Grizzlies acquired NBA Champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose veteran presence could be a major asset for this Memphis team. However, as a second-round pick last season, Wells impressed, earning All-Rookie First Team honors and proving he can be apart of a winning team.
Wells was impressive as an outside shooter in November and January, shooting above 40% from three in both months. However, he also had his down months as a shooter, and will need to be more consistent if Memphis plans to rely on him in a bigger role.
Given that Bane took nearly 15 shots per game and Wells was under nine attempts per game, there's a good chance that Wells gets closer to the shot volume Bane had. However, Grizzlies fans can't expect Wells to step into that role and immediately produce at the same level, as he just recently turned 22 years old and hasn't played a ton of high-level basketball.
In addition to Wells, the Grizzlies could also add another strong wing talent in rookie Cedric Coward, as the verdict is still out on him after injuries withheld him from participating in the NBA Summer League. However, with Bane out the door, the opportunity for Wells to become the next star in Memphis is there for his taking.
