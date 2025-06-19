How New Magic Star Discovered He Was Being Traded
Once it became possible for teams to start making trades again, NBA fans anxiously awaited a blockbuster move to kick off the offseason. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant seemed like the likely candidate to be the first one traded, but that wasn't the case this past Sunday.
Starting off the offseason strong, the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic agreed to a deal to swap sharpshooter Desmond Bane for a package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and numerous draft picks. A surprising move, new Magic star Bane recently appeared on 'The Young Man and The Three' to reveal just how he came to find out.
"My GM texted me, 'Happy Father's Day, you got a second?' And I was like, yeah, I do. And I'm telling my lady, and she's like, 'Oh, like this, can't be good'... about 10 seconds later I get a FaceTime call and I'm like aw yeah we don't really FaceTime like that... once he told me Orlando I was like, okay like, I can do that. Like that's where we wanted to go," Bane said.
While some players in the past have shared they've found out about being traded from reports from people like Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, Bane at least was able to hear from his GM on a FaceTime call before the rest of the world found out.
As mentioned by Bane in the interview, he now joins a Magic team that makes a lot of sense for him as a fit. A team in desperate need of shooting help, Bane helps fill that in while also bringing some defense and playmaking to the table.
