NBA Insider Shares Harsh Reality of Potential Kevin Durant, Grizzlies Trade

ClutchPoints Insider Brett Siegel reveals the reality of a Kevin Durant and Memphis Grizzlies trade

Liam Willerup

Mar 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) defend during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The most talked-about trade target of the 2025 NBA offseason is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who appears to be on the move after being shopped at the trade deadline. While teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat continue to be the teams mentioned as frontrunners, reports indicate the Suns are looking for the best offer they can get.

After their trade-off of star guard Desmond Bane, some believed the Memphis Grizzlies made that move in order to acquire assets for a bigger deal. With Durant being brought up as a potential target, NBA Insider Brett Siegel revealed the harsh reality of that deal actually happening.

Siegel revealed that the Grizzlies "can't aggregate KCP or Cole Anthony in trades with other players. They also have made it clear that they aren't trading Ja Morant or JJJ." Therefore, if the Grizzlies really wanted to land Durant, they would've had to give up Bane initially.

However, that doesn't rule out the possibility of the Grizzlies making a deal for any other players. They will likely shift their focus toward Jaren Jackson Jr.'s extension, locking up the standout defensive forward to ensure his future alongside Ja Morant.

Additionally, there's no telling if the Grizzlies would want Durant, given how young their team is and that there's no guarantee he'd resign after his contract expires in the 2026 offseason.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

