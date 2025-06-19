NBA Insider Shares Harsh Reality of Potential Kevin Durant, Grizzlies Trade
The most talked-about trade target of the 2025 NBA offseason is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who appears to be on the move after being shopped at the trade deadline. While teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat continue to be the teams mentioned as frontrunners, reports indicate the Suns are looking for the best offer they can get.
After their trade-off of star guard Desmond Bane, some believed the Memphis Grizzlies made that move in order to acquire assets for a bigger deal. With Durant being brought up as a potential target, NBA Insider Brett Siegel revealed the harsh reality of that deal actually happening.
Siegel revealed that the Grizzlies "can't aggregate KCP or Cole Anthony in trades with other players. They also have made it clear that they aren't trading Ja Morant or JJJ." Therefore, if the Grizzlies really wanted to land Durant, they would've had to give up Bane initially.
However, that doesn't rule out the possibility of the Grizzlies making a deal for any other players. They will likely shift their focus toward Jaren Jackson Jr.'s extension, locking up the standout defensive forward to ensure his future alongside Ja Morant.
Additionally, there's no telling if the Grizzlies would want Durant, given how young their team is and that there's no guarantee he'd resign after his contract expires in the 2026 offseason.
