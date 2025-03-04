Insane Finish in Grizzlies-Hawks Goes Viral
The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies matched up on Monday night, as both teams have looked different since the NBA trade deadline. For the Hawks, they look different in terms of their roster after trading away key pieces De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdonavic. As for the Grizzlies, they look different in terms of their record as they're just 3-7 now in their last 10 games.
Atlanta made that the case on Monday, as they took the win over the Grizzlies 132-130. Despite out-rebounding the Hawks and shooting above 50% from the field, it wasn't enough as Atlanta closed out the game. However, to get the win, it came down to the final play that has gone viral across social media.
As Memphis deferred to their leading scorer on the night Desmond Bane for the final shot, he had the ball stolen from him by the steals leader Dyson Daniels. Daniels preceded to throw the ball up in transition to Caris LeVert, where the Hawks guard navigated through defenders for the buzzer-beater finish.
Daniels finished the game with three steals, proving his case for an All-Defensive First Team selection, while LeVert added 25 points off the bench. Despite a triple-double from Bane, his night was spoiled by Atlanta's late-game efforts.
Now on a three-game losing streak and with Ja Morant's recent health being in question, the Grizzlies welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in a game that will test just how playoff-ready this Memphis team is. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral