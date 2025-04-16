Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Warriors-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies finished their 2024-25 regular season in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record, landing in the play-in tournament and having to face the star-studded Golden State Warriors.
However, with a spot in the NBA playoffs on the line, the Grizzlies fell short.
Warriors stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 75 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists to take down the Grizzlies, securing their spot as the seventh seed in the playoffs and will move on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round.
In the third quarter of Tuesday's loss, Grizzlies star Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury.
Morant showed strength by returning to the game after the injury, but struggled once he was back on the court, scoring just four points in nine fourth-quarter minutes, and did not look like himself in clutch time.
The Grizzlies are now moving on to face the loser of Wednesday's Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup, but Morant's injury has left many fans worried about his status.
Luckily, Morant assured the media that he would be playing, but refused to say much more than that.
"I'm playing," Morant said. "That's basically the answer I'm giving. It ain't nothing different."
Morant finished Tuesday's loss with 22 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 turnovers on 9-18 shooting from the field and 1-3 from beyond the arc, struggling to find a rhythm in their biggest game of the season.
Heading into a win-or-go-home game on Friday, the Grizzlies desperately need Morant healthy and playing at his best for a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs.