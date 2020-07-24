AllGrizzlies
Ja Morant is a budding superstar that Memphis Grizzlies' fans should cherish

Anthony Sain

As the Memphis Grizzlies prepare to play their first scrimmage game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Ja Morant and his young team have goals to reach.  With Morant as their leader, the Grizzlies have a player with not only star power, but superstar power.

IMG_5852

What will the Memphis Grizzlies' win total be in the eight seeding games in the NBA Bubble Campus?

I joined Fantasy/Gambling Expert Corey Parson and Robin Lundberg to discuss the Memphis Grizzlies' win total in the bubble campus. The oddsmakers have them at 3.5 games, but we have reasons to think otherwise.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Back! (kinda)

The Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off in a scrimmage game before the seeding games became in the NBA Bubble Campus on Friday afternoon. For Grizzlies fans and NBA fans alike, this meaningless game is exactly what everyone has been waiting for.

Anthony Sain

With Justise Winslow being out for the season, what will the Memphis Grizzlies wing rotation look like?

Memphis Grizzlies' wing Justise Winslow suffered a season-ending hip-injury Monday during practice and now players like Kyle Anderson, Josh Jackson, and even DeAnthony Melton will have to step-up to solidify the team's wing rotation.

Anthony Sain

My Quick Thoughts On The Justise Winslow Injury

Memphis Grizzlies versatile wing Justise Winslow suffered a season-ending hip injury Monday, and here are my quick thoughts on the situation. INLINEJoe Murphy with NBA Photos/Getty Images.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen is healthy and ready if called upon

Last week Grayson Allen spoke on how he is healthy and ready to compete in Orlando. Allen, who many wrote off as a dirty player, has now become a beloved member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. says he patterns his game after Durant, Garnett, and Nowitzki

In a media availability Friday, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said that he patterns his game after NBA legends Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki. Jackson would also talk about his desire to learn shooting techniques from Grizzlies Player Development Coach Blake Ahearn.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies can do damage in the NBA Bubble Campus, but must utilize depth to secure a playoff spot

Regardless of what takes place in Orlando, the Memphis Grizzlies’ season can be considered a success. The team overcame large odds to achieve a 32-33 record so far, and when play resumes on July 30, they possess the inside track to a playoff appearance with eight contests remaining for them.

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr.

Washington Wizards sign former Memphis Grizzlies/Hustle player Jarrod Uthoff

To help sure up their roster before games start-up in the NBA bubble campus in Orlando, the Washington Wizards have signed Jarrod Uthoff. Uthoff played for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G-League this season averaging 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 49-percent from the field including, 36.3 percent from three-point range. Uthoff as also named to this season's NBA All G-League First Team. He also served a short stint on the Memphis Grizzlies roster for four games.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Breaking down Moussa Cisse to Memphis with Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies and Leon Taylor from the Talkback Live Network

Leon Taylor from the Talkback Live Network joined me to break down the Moussa Cisse decision to play of the Memphis Tigers. Leon would share his thoughts on his strengths, weaknesses, pro-outlook, and fit with the team.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: What To Expect From Justise Winslow with Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies and Shandel Richardson from Inside the Heat

There has been much anticipation over the debut of Memphis Grizzlies wing Justise Winslow ever since he was acquired via trade. I talked to Shandel Richardson of Inside the Heat and he filled us in on everything that you need to know about Justise.

Anthony Sain