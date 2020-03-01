Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Videos: Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night ending their five-game losing streak. Ja Morant finished the game with 27 points and 14 assists on 10 of 16 shooting from the field. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Morant who normally scores the majority of his points in the fourth quarter had 9 of his 27 points in the game's opening frame. Morant was also 4 of 6 from three which of course makes his game even that much more versatile and dangerous if he is able to knock that shot down consistently.

Morant would talk about several things after the game including the importance of the team getting a win to break the streak, swapping jerseys with Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, their next game against the Atlanta Hawks and not getting caught up in the one on one matchup between himself and Trae Young.

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

