GrizzliesMaven
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Is Featured In Nike Promotional Ad For Upcoming Basketball Shoe

Anthony Sain

Nike didn't take long to capitalize on the phenom that is Memphis Grizzlies' rookie guard Ja Morant as Morant would debut the new Nike Adapt 2.0 shoe on MLK Day against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nike released it's first commercial for the shoe via Instagram today for the shoe that will release on February 16th.

The Official Release Information From Nike, Including Additional Pics Can Be Found Here

Ja Morant’s Comments On His Nike Endorsement 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Ct33
Ct33

As you said, no surprise he is getting featured so soon into his career. He deserves it, his level of play is incredibly fun to watch.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Unfortunately For The Memphis Grizzlies  - All Good Things Must Come To An End

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their MLK Day contest with an incredible seven-game win streak, but it would come to a screeching halt as they would lose to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-116. Dillon Brooks would lead the Grizzlies with 31 points and rebounds in spite of the loss.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Significance Of Playing On #MLKDay And Today’s Matchup With The New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media today before his team’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. Outside of the game, he would also speak on the level of importance that is connected to playing on Martin Luther King Day for himself and his players.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Understand The Importance Of Creating A Home Away From Home For Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies won their seventh straight game Friday night in a 113-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers but the highlight of the evening might have been the way that they hosted over 1000 of rookie Ja Morant's biggest fans from Murray State.

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies' Legend Tony Allen Is Now Serving As A Player Development Coach For The Memphis Hustle

After a couple of sightings of Tony Allen wearing Memphis Hustle practice gear, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins ended the speculation by officially announcing that former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen will be serving as a player development coach with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Post-Practice Interviews with Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-22) are preparing for Friday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-29) and Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder and Coach Taylor Jenkins made themselves available to the media.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show - 92.9 ESPN - Wednesday, January 15th

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week we talked about comparing Ja Morant to Mike Conley Jr., can Zion Williamson catch Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year race and Precious Achiuwa's projection as an NBA prospect.

Anthony Sain

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies had a statement victory defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110. Ja Morant led the team with 26 points 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 and Jaren Jaren Jackson Jr. chimed in with 15. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain

Shhh! Don't Tell The Memphis Grizzlies That They Are Not Supposed To Be This Good Already

After a statement home win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies are making a case that their place in the standings and their now six-game winning streak is far from a fluke. Progressing beyond their years and even more so their experience; the development of this team has the NBA on notice. Just don't remind them.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies 'Big A** Bear' Jonas Valancuinas Leads His Team To It's Fifth Straight Victory Over The Golden St. Warriors

During a timeout video where Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas was being interviewed by one of the child patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The young man asked him if there was one thing that he could change about the NBA, what would it be. Valanciunas quickly and confidently replied that he would "bring the big man back." Valanciunas would do his part to make that happen as his 31 point, 19 rebound performance led his teammates to a 122-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets Game Day Interviews - Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, DeAnthony Melton, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-22) take on the Houston Rockets (26-12) tonight and Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins as well several players made themselves available to speak to the media. Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, and DeAnthony Melton would all speak about tonight's matchup.

Anthony Sain