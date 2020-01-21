Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Is Featured In Nike Promotional Ad For Upcoming Basketball Shoe
Anthony Sain
Nike didn't take long to capitalize on the phenom that is Memphis Grizzlies' rookie guard Ja Morant as Morant would debut the new Nike Adapt 2.0 shoe on MLK Day against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nike released it's first commercial for the shoe via Instagram today for the shoe that will release on February 16th.
The Official Release Information From Nike, Including Additional Pics Can Be Found Here
Ja Morant’s Comments On His Nike Endorsement