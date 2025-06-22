Ja Morant Reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr's Latest Post
Coming off a first-round sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies went into the offseason expected to make major changes. They did not disappoint. The Grizzlies kicked off the 2025 NBA offseason with a major trade, sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.
The Grizzlies are now likely building their core solely around star point guard Ja Morant and former Defensive Player of the Year big man Jaren Jackson Jr, and continue to put some great pieces around them.
Grizzlies backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr has emerged as one of the league's best in his role.
The Grizzlies' playoff run was seen as a wash when Ja Morant went down with a scary injury in Game 3, but Pippen Jr did all he could to keep their season alive. In Games 3 and 4, Pippen Jr averaged 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, but his outburst was not a fluke.
In 21 starts throughout the season, Pippen Jr averaged 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with impressive 52.6/46.1/75.4 shooting splits. The 24-year-old point guard recently shared a post on Instagram to highlight his offseason.
Via Scotty Pippen Jr: "Moving around @novamen"
Ja Morant commented on Pippen Jr's post to show love to his backup point guard and backcourt partner.
"my dawg," Morant said.
The Grizzlies desperately need Pippen Jr to continue to step up, especially following the Desmond Bane trade. In the playoffs, Memphis started Morant and Pippen Jr alongside each other, which they will likely experiment with more next year.