Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Jazz

Ja Morant has landed on the Memphis Grizzlies' injury report against the Utah Jazz

Nov 29, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have hit their stride recently, winning their last five consecutive games to improve to 30-15 on the season. The Grizzlies are tied for second place in the West, practically controlling their own destiny for the rest of the season.

The Grizzlies look to continue their win streak against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night with a chance to improve on the third-best home record in the NBA.

Memphis has been led by star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., especially with All-Star point guard Ja Morant dealing with numerous injuries. When the star duo is on the court, the Grizzlies are very dangerous, but keeping Morant healthy is the key.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13)
Nov 18, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) wait for play to resume during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant is in jeopardy of missing his 20th game of the season, as the Grizzlies have listed him on Saturday's injury report. Morant is listed as probable against the Jazz on Saturday due to an illness.

The Grizzlies are 12-7 when Morant is sidelined this season, as they have shown they can win without their star point guard. When healthy, Morant is averaging 21.1 points and 7.7 assists per game, but shooting a career-low 44.7% from the field and turning the ball over a career-high 3.9 times per contest.

Morant joins a loaded injury report for Saturday's matchup, as the Jazz have ruled out a few of their top contributors. On paper, the Grizzlies should not have any trouble against a 10-win Utah squad, but having Morant available would be a huge help.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

