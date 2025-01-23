Ja Morant's Insane Block in Grizzlies vs Hornets Goes Viral
Ever since Ja Morant burst onto the scene at Murray State, he's been known for his high-flying athleticism that earned him comparisons to Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose during the 2019 NBA Draft process. While Morant is throwing down highlight-reel dunks as often as he used to, he still relies on his athleticism to make game-changing plays.
The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to FedExForum Wednesday night in a contest between two of the most popular guards in basketball Morant and Charlotte's LaMelo Ball. While the game hasn't even hit halftime yet, Morant already has himself a season-highlight-worthy play.
With second-year guard Nick Smith Jr. eyeing down Charlotte center Mark Williams for a fast break lob, Morant tracked the ball down the court and made the high-flying block that got fans on their feet.
Heading into tonight's contest, Morant is averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists for the Grizzlies as they look positioned to make a serious run in the Western Conference. Despite a small sample size of just 19 career playoff games, Morant has averaged 27.3 points and 8.6 assists during that stretch.
The Grizzlies will look to improve their winning streak to four games with a win over the Hornets tonight, as they look to overtake the Houston Rockets for possession of the second seed in the West.
