Ja Morant's Insane Dunk in Celtics-Grizzlies Goes Viral
People may have forgotten, but Ja Morant reminded everyone today why he's the best show in the NBA. Against the Boston Celtics, who many consider the best team in the league, Morant had one of his greatest dunks ever.
Against two different Celtics defenders, Morant drove to the rim, pumped it in the air, and obliterated the rim. The clip already has over 4,000 likes and 75,000 views in 10 minutes. To top it off, Morant already has 23 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds in just 24 minutes of playing time.
The moment actually comes at hilarious timing, especially because of the fact that Morant just said this week that he wasn't going to dunk anymore to avoid injuries.
“I'm not trying to dunk at all," Morant said to ESPN. "Y'all think I'm lying. I'm dead serious…Sometimes, I get knocked out the air and (a foul) don't get called, and now I'm out longer than what I'm supposed to be.
After tonight, it doesn't look like Morant won't be stopping anytime soon. It's very clear that it's a part of the 25-year-old's game, and it's why so many fans around the world love him. The only other player in the league capable of his type of explosiveness is Anthony Edwards, but Morant is even shorter than him so it feels more explosive.
If the Memphis Grizzlies can come out with a win against the Boston Celtics tonight, it'll be their best win of the season.
