Ja Morant's Nike Ja 3 Set to Debut Exciting New Looks
The Memphis Grizzlies have an underappreciated NBA star on their hands with Ja Morant, who has been one of the league's most exciting players since getting drafted second overall in 2019. Now, Nike is capitalizing on the two-time NBA All-Star with the release of his new shoes.
Nike recently released the Ja 3, Morant's third shoe in his line with the popular brand. The release of the shoe went viral, as a ton of basketball fans wanted to get their hands on a pair of them. Now, Morant and Nike are gearing up to drop new colorways.
Via Nice Kicks: "Unreleased Nike Ja 3 colorways 😮💨🔥"
Nike is set to drop two new Ja 3 colorways in the fall, with "Grizzlies" and "Mink Brown" shown in the X (formerly Twitter) post.
Via Sole Retriever: "DETAILED LOOK: Nike Ja 3 “Grizzlies” 🐻 @JaMorant
🗓️ Fall 2025
📷 yyt_snkrs (IG)"
The shoes are set to debut between $125 and $135 sometime in Fall 2025, but fans are ready to get them now.
"I think imma try to cop every pair of the Ja 3’s 🔥🔥🔥," one fan commented.
"I haven’t seen a pair of JA 3s yet that isn’t 🔥🔥," another fan posted.
"No bs Ja might have the basketball shoe of the year keep the colors rolling they on to something 🔥🔥🔥," a fan replied.
Morant's shoe line has become popular around the WNBA this season and is set to receive a major boost as new colorways continue to roll out, especially as fans are already showing them love.