All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Ja Morant on the injury report against the Los Angeles Lakers

Liam Willerup

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a technical foul as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a technical foul as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to travel to Memphis for a Saturday night matchup against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be looking to even the regular season series at two a piece, but they find themselves in a bizarre situation with only a few games remaining in the season.

Friday, the Grizzlies announced they had parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. A move that caught the NBA world by surprise, the team still has playoff basketball to focus on. For Saturday night, the team will be hoping to get a much-needed boost to their lineup following the recent injury report.

Currently having missed the last six games, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest. Even after playing nine games last season, Morant has continued to battle injuries this season but could be making his return in time for the marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies are set to be under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo for the remainder of the season. Iisalo joined the Grizzlies staff from overseas at the start of this season, where he was well-accomplished there. Regardless, the situation he finds himself in now is abnormal and will be an uphill battle for him.

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisal
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo, filling in for Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (not pictured), watches during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As for the contest, the Grizzlies and Lakers are set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game

BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Major Coaching News Before Lakers Game

Grizzlies Make Coaching Decision Following Taylor Jenkins Firing

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News