Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to travel to Memphis for a Saturday night matchup against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be looking to even the regular season series at two a piece, but they find themselves in a bizarre situation with only a few games remaining in the season.
Friday, the Grizzlies announced they had parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. A move that caught the NBA world by surprise, the team still has playoff basketball to focus on. For Saturday night, the team will be hoping to get a much-needed boost to their lineup following the recent injury report.
Currently having missed the last six games, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's contest. Even after playing nine games last season, Morant has continued to battle injuries this season but could be making his return in time for the marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies are set to be under interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo for the remainder of the season. Iisalo joined the Grizzlies staff from overseas at the start of this season, where he was well-accomplished there. Regardless, the situation he finds himself in now is abnormal and will be an uphill battle for him.
As for the contest, the Grizzlies and Lakers are set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Major Coaching News Before Lakers Game
Grizzlies Make Coaching Decision Following Taylor Jenkins Firing