Ja Morant Sends Two-Word Message Amid NBA Punishment
The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, picking up a huge 109-103 victory to win their second straight after a dreadful four-game losing streak that concerned fans.
The Grizzlies unexpectedly had to play Saturday's game with star point guard Ja Morant on the sideline, who was ruled out last-minute due to an illness. Saturday's game in Detroit was supposed to be Morant's first appearance since the NBA handed him a $75,000 fine for making multiple gun gestures during their win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.
Morant was initially given a warning by the NBA for making the finger-gun gesture during their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but the Grizzlies point guard was clearly sending a message to the league on Thursday for repeating the offence multiple times.
Following the Grizzlies' win over the Pistons on Saturday, Morant took to social media to share a simple message amid the controversy.
Via Ja Morant: "keep going"
Of course, Morant's recent feud with the NBA has taken the spotlight, but the Grizzlies star has taken his game to the next level recently. In his last nine games, Morant averaged 30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.4 steals with 53.4/36.8/79.1 shooting splits.
If Morant can stay out of trouble and stay healthy, he has proven time and time again that he has the potential to be a top player in the NBA. With the playoffs right around the corner, Morant and the Grizzlies have a prime opportunity to make a statement.