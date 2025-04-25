Ja Morant Suffers Injury Scare in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 3
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered two consecutive losses to start their first-round series against the best team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder, but Game 3 has been a different story.
After losing Games 1 and 2 by a combined 70 points, the Grizzlies came out firing on Thursday night. The Grizzlies won the first quarter 40-29 and the second quarter 37-22, storming out to a 26-point halftime lead.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, their incredible first half had a horrible ending. With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant went up for a fastbreak dunk when Thunder guard Lu Dort undercut him.
Morant took a hard fall and was on the ground in excruciating pain, but stayed in the contest to shoot his free throws. Ultimately, Morant left the game after missing both free-throw attempts and limped to the locker room.
The Grizzlies cannot afford to play without Morant, but if he has to miss the rest of Thursday's game, Memphis might have given themselves enough of a cushion. Morant left the game after 16 minutes of action, dropping 15 points and 5 assists on 6-11 shooting from the field.
In Games 1 and 2, Morant averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 assists per game with 38.1/25.0/71.4 shooting splits. While the Grizzlies are not expected to win this series against the 68-win Thunder, they certainly do not have a chance without Morant on the floor.
The Grizzlies are, so far, making a statement in Game 3 in Memphis, but a Morant injury was certainly the worst-case scenario.