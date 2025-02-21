Ja Morant Suffers Scary Home Incident During Grizzlies-Warriors
Being an NBA player comes with its pros and cons. While fame, money, and glory are all things that anyone would love to have, there are also downsides.
Time after time, NBA players have seen their homes vandalized or burglarized while they're out on a road trip. Unfortunately, the latest victim has become Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
According to a report from TMZ, Morant had his home burglarized in December while he was facing off against the Golden State Warriors. The thieves stole more than $1 million worth of items in the burglary.
“Ja Morant had more than $1 million worth of items taken from his home back in December,
TMZ said. "Local outlets report the 25-year-old guard was ‘Professional Athlete 6’ named in the federal complaint that was unsealed earlier this week ... which stated valuables were jacked from the crib while Morant was at the FedExForum to play against the Golden State Warriors.”
It's a really unfortunate situation for a player like Morant, especially considering that he's been trying to stay out of trouble. The fact that the incident happened in December and it's just being reported now shows that he hasn't allowed it to bring him down.
TMZ also mentioned that Morant was hit in the same burglary string that included Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow.
