Ja Morant Unexpectedly Atop NBA List Over LeBron James, Luka Doncic
The Memphis Grizzlies took Ja Morant with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and since then, the franchise has been far more optimistic. Of course, his tenure with the Grizzlies has been highlighted by the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, where he led the Grizzlies to consecutive 50+ win seasons and helped them earn the second seed in the West both years.
Morant, a two-time All-Star, still has not been able to lead Memphis to a deep playoff run, and him playing just 59 games over the last two years has not helped.
Still, despite playing just 50 games during the 2024-25 season, Morant was the NBA's highlight king.
Human highlight reel
Despite having limited on-court success, the 26-year-old point guard is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Every game, Morant is able to put on a show for fans, whether it be with insane passes, shots, handles, or, of course, highlight dunks.
Owen Phillips on "The F5" came up with a formula to calculate the "NBA's most highlight friendly players" throughout the 2024-25 season. Phillips created a scoring system that uses the NBA's "top ten" plays of the day throughout the season, but made sure that different types of highlights are scored accordingly.
All in all, using this formula, Ja Morant topped the list as the NBA's most highlight-friendly player last season, closely followed by Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Morant finished the season with 29 total plays on the NBA's top ten, but accumulated a highlight score of 152.8. James, who finished second, had 41 players recognized by the league, but finished with a score of 149.1. Doncic was third with 31 appearances and a score of 143.9, with his time split between the Mavericks and Lakers.
"Ja Morant tops the list despite appearing in just 50 games last season. It helps that Morant had the number one highlight on five separate occasions last season — tied with Anthony Edwards and Donovan Mitchell for the most among any player in my dataset," Phillips wrote.
If NBA fans took a poll of the most exciting players in basketball, Morant would be in the top five nearly every time. Of course, his highlight dunks are always incredible, but he does everything else on the floor that the NBA wants out of a must-watch superstar.
While the NBA searches for its next "face of the league," Morant is sitting in Memphis making some of the best highlight plays possible night in and night out, always putting on a show for the fans.