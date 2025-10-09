Jaylen Wells Shows Optimism After Grizzlies Loss to Celtics Without Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies have not had an ideal start to their 2025 preseason campaign, losing their first two outings by a combined 34 points. After suffering a loss in their preseason opener to the Detroit Pistons, the Grizzlies did not look much better against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, getting taken down in a 121-103 defeat.
In Wednesday's game against Boston, the Grizzlies were playing without a handful of their best players, including key guys like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Grizzlies certainly felt their absence, even though sophomore wing Jaylen Wells did all he could to keep them afloat.
In 24 minutes of action, Wells led the Grizzlies with 21 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 3-5 from three-point range. Of course, he is typically more of a tertiary option, or worse, but he used this opportunity on Wednesday to get some reps as if he were Memphis' go-to star.
Wells and the Grizzlies making the most of their opportunity
After Wednesday's loss to the Celtics, Wells was asked what it has been like for the Grizzlies to go through training camp and these preseason games without their star players, most notably, two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant.
"I think it's how you look at it. We've got opportunity for other guys to get out there, and we can build chemistry with them, or them playing a role that maybe they wouldn't have had an opportunity to play," Wells said.
However, while Wells told the positive side of being able to get more reps in without guys like Morant and Jackson Jr. available, he knows the team needs them back.
"I mean, it definitely sucks," Wells continued. "I definitely think we need to get the starting five back, and it's definitely important for the season. So, definitely an opportunity we're missing. But I think there's positives we can take from this too."
Many fans were impressed with Wells' performance in Wednesday's preseason game, and while the Grizzlies were lackluster while playing without Morant and his co-stars, Wells was undoubtedly a bright spot.
The Grizzlies will likely have many nights throughout the season where they are severely short-handed, and Wells will continue to be a go-to guy in those situations. And these preseason scenarios give the team some confidence in the 22-year-old to be able to step up when needed.