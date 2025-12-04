After a so-so start to the season, Jaylen Wells is finding his groove, showing off his two-way game as an impactful defender, decision-maker, and shotmaker.



Over his last five games, Jaylen Wells is averaging 19 points per game, dishing out a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, and scoring at 84% TS% efficiency as the Grizzlies won three of five.



This 95-point stretch is the most points Jaylen Wells has scored over any 5-game span of his career, via Fast Break Breakfast.



Jaylen Wells splashed over half of his three pointers (15/26 3PM) in this span and scored over 20 points in three of the five outings; Wells has scored 15+ points in six games this season.



Jaylen Wells over his last 5 games



19.0 PPG

64% FG

15-26 3-PT

84% TS

3 games with 20+ points



Had a tough start to the season but has settled in nicely

Jaylen Wells walked into the league as an impact defender, taking on the league's toughest wing challenges as a rookie, and thriving in the D&3 role, especially playing off Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and at the time, Desmond Bane.



He continues to round out his game on the offensive end as the game slows down for him as a shotmaker and connector.





Jaylen Wells does most of his damage crushing opponents in spot up situations, scoring 1.0 points per possession on five plays per game for Memphis.



Wells splashes 39% 3P% of his 4 catch-and-shoot threes per game, attacking closeouts with 5 drives & 2 points off those drives, serving as Memphis' most reliable floor-spacer this season between volume and efficiency and the ability to drive and finish at every level inside the arc.



Jaylen Wells isn't quite as much of a threat pulling up off the dribble from deep yet, just 21% 3P% on 1 pull-up three per game, but the reps help develop; he is, however, connecting off the dribble from midrange.



Wells also scores 1.3 points per possession in transition on 2 possessions per game, capitalizing on fast break situations where he and the defense force turnovers.

National TV Jaylen Wells flashes two-way feel

In the national tv spotlight against the Spurs on NBA on NBC before this hot stretch, Wells flashed his two-way feel for the game:



Dropping in 9 points, forcing 2 steals, dishing 2 assists to 0 turnovers, Wells appeared light in the box score, but more importantly he made winning plays for his team in the 27 minutes he was on the court.



The behind-the-back dribble change of direction into behind-the-head jump pass assist to Edey was an absolute dime.



The catch-and-shoot three led to a closeout-attacking reverse layup from the same spot on the wing; even the pull-up game was on point, stopping and popping for two clean middy pulls.



The middy pull-up is a weapon to keep an eye on for Wells; Jaylen has hit 16 of 33 pull-up shots within the arc this season.



Wells' active hands in the passing lane and reaching into the Fox dribble den without fouling led to two steals and an easy two points off the turnover.

Jaylen Wells has shown clean shooting touch not just as a catch-and-shoot 3pt threat, but attacking the closeouts with finishes at the rim, smart drive-and-kicks, and clean stop-and-pop midrange jumpers.



Wells' defensive versatility allows him to slow down opposing star scorers while simultaneously forcing turnovers for his team in help defense.



Wells is the latest hit for a Memphis Grizzlies front offices that drops nothing but no skip records in the talent evaluation department.



How high can Wells push his ceiling of two-way playmaking impact?



