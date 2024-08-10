Joel Embiid Receives Apology From 3x NBA All-Star, Former Grizzlies Guard
No player has received more criticism throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics than Joel Embiid. From joining the team to starting over Anthony Davis, Embiid was always in the eye of the storm - especially from 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
Gilbert Arenas was relentless in his criticism of Embiid throughout the Olympics. At one point, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard even launched a xenophobic rant toward Embiid when Team USA nearly lost to South Sudan during an exhibition. Arenas' comments were a new low for him.
“Man, Embiid over there throwing games for his cousins and s**t,” Arenas said in July. “We wasn’t supposed to be losing to The Air Up There. Come on, man. Cool Runnings, we’re not supposed to be losing to the Cool Runnings team.”
Fast forward to August, and Gilbert Arenas has completely changed his tone on Embiid after the big man's clutch performance against Team Serbia in the Olympic Men's Semifinals. In fact, Arenas didn't just change his tone, he apologized.
"Embiid, everything I've done said brother, I am sorry," Arenas said on The Gil's Arena Show. "I am team Embiid now. I'm gonna fight you if you say anything bad about Embiid."
The Semifinals against Serbia was an incredibly redeeming moment for Joel Embiid. It showed exactly why Team USA needed him against a dominant center like Nikola Jokic. It was a moment that made even Gilbert Arenas of all people apologize for his actions, but in reality, Arenas owes Embiid a personal apology, too.
