Key Grizzlies Player Addresses Expiring Contract
While many have their eyes centered around the Ja Morant dilemma for the Memphis Grizzlies, the team actually has another huge decision to make this offseason: how they want to handle Santi Aldama's expiring contract.
Key Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama signed a four-year, $10 million contract that expires this upcoming off-season, where he'll become a restricted free agent. While he was hoping to have the situation resolved this season, it's been tabled off for the offseason.
During an interview with Cyro Asseo de Choch of Hoopshype, Aldama addressed his upcoming contract extension with the Grizzlies.
"Yeah, figure it out later. At the end of the day, I want to be somewhere where we’re winning and where we’re fighting for the right stuff. I think here, we got a great thing going. We have a great relationship here, so I would love for it to keep that way. I’m just focusing on taking it day by day, getting better day by day. And that stuff will take care of itself."
The second half of the NBA season hasn't gone how Aldama or the Grizzlies planned, it's been one filled with a plethora of volatility. Just last week, Aldama was in a shoving contest with his teammate Desmond Bane.
"I probably took it too far," Bane said about the incident. "I love Santi. He was at my wedding, I'll be at his wedding... If that's a wake-up call, then so be it."
While Bane apologized for the incident, it still doesn't change the fact that the Grizzlies are still in a very combustible spot. One where the team is slipping in the standings, they've fired their longstanding coach, and their star player is receiving fines from the NBA.
