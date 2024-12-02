Lakers Starter Wanted Revenge on Ja Morant Over 'Disrespect' to LeBron James
While the days of players getting into physical altercations on the court have dwindled, there still exists "beef" and rivalries between players and teams. Whether it's a player calling out another player or off-the-court drama, the NBA has some players who don't shy away from speaking their minds.
Earlier in the Memphis Grizzlies' season when they faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 6th, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies dominated the Lakers in a game where Los Angeles never saw a lead and lost 131-114. Being the outspoken player he was, Morant said after the game that he was pretty much the new king over LeBron James.
While the shot was taken towards James, Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht responded to Morant to back up his legendary teammate.
"They were real disrespectful,” Knecht said to ESPN. “We had that game ready on our minds.” Once the two teams matched up again this season, the Lakers got their revenge with a 128-123 victory at home. Knecht also backed up his talk, scoring 19 points and missing just one shot.
Knecht was also able to parlay that performance against Memphis into a stellar stretch, as he'd average 22.8 points over five games and make a name for himself in the Rookie of the Year conversation.
However, Knecht will have to wait till March 29th to face Morant again, when the Lakers travel to Memphis for their final matchup of the regular season.
