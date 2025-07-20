Lakers Waive Player After Signing Ex-Grizzlies Guard Marcus Smart
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have made the major splash during the offseason that many were expecting, but they did add some key figures.
Most recently, the team added former Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. In the 2023-24 NBA season, the Grizzlies traded for Smart in hopes that he would make a major splash as a member of the starting lineup. Unfortunately, Smart only played a grand total of 26 games in two seasons from that point on - something that the Lakers have to hope won't happen for them.
In order for the Lakers to make room for Smart, LA has reportedly waived guard Shake Milton, according to Shams Charania.
Via @ShamsCharania: "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Shake Milton, sources tell ESPN. Milton's $3 million contract for next season would have become fully guaranteed today. Lakers are clearing space for signing of Marcus Smart."
Marcus Smart will certainly be a gamble for the Los Angeles Lakers, but one they should definitely take. However, with the modern CBA restrictions, many teams have to take gambles on who they sign. The LA Clippers, for instance, just signed Bradley Beal, who also has a history of injuries.
Aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, there are no complete teams in the modern NBA due to the unfortunate rules that the NBPA created.
