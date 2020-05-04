Last Dance Thoughts:  Does Ja Morant Have The DNA To Take The Memphis Grizzlies To New Heights?

The Last Dance documentary highlighting Michael Jordan's career through is final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 has been the sports highlight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have tuned in for the 10-part mini-series and witnessed how Jordan, a rookie from a small town in North Carolina, transformed a not-so accomplished franchise into a globally recognized phenomenon. The Memphis Grizzlies have their own budding superstar from a small town in South Carolina, in Ja Morant, who has the opportunity to do the same.

Michael Jordan had the rare combination of athletic ability, marketability, and determination to be the best in the game. He was an incredible talent who trained and pushed himself like he was the underdog - because in his eyes he was. Jordan played with a chip on his shoulder. He was never satisfied with losing. Not with himself or his teammates. Jordan was set on making the Chicago Bulls a winning organization and making himself the greatest player ever.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Like Jordan, Memphis Grizzlies rookie phenom Ja Morant possesses that rare DNA that Jordan embodied as well. He's an elite-level athlete with the potential to be marketable who also carries himself like an underdog. Morant has the ability to blow past you and jump over your teammate's head but he also has a way of making everything that he does or says go viral. If Ja flexes the binoculars/goggles after a good pass then the fans are doing it and then the team is passing out "Jaggles" before the next home game.

Jordan never said he loved Chicago because it was one of the nation's biggest, most thriving cities but because he loved Chicago. It's heart, it's soul, it's fans. The city embraced him and he took them along for the ride. The Bulls were an afterthought in even a major metropolis but Jordan made the city even bigger than it already was. Can Memphis and Morant create this same love affair?

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Morant seems to love it here so far. From being sited at local sporting events to recruiting top players to the local university via social media Morant has truly begun to embrace the city. The franchise also seems to be competent and realizes that securing Morant long term and in essence his comfortability are key. The organization must build a contender while Morant transitions into his prime. Being from a small town like Jordan, Morant probably doesn't crave the big city dream but Memphis still has to do their part to keep him on and off the court. As a city and as a sports organization.

This young, exciting team has the ability to one day be great. Lead by a phenomenal rookie that has ignited a fire and a way of hope for the city and it's fans, the Grizzlies could one day be a consistent championship-level team. The ball is in the city, the organization and in Ja Morant's hands. The outcome could be something simply legendary.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

