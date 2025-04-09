Latest Report on Jaylen Wells After Scary Injury in Grizzlies-Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a huge win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three games, but a scary injury has put a damper on their victory.
During Tuesday's game, Grizzlies star rookie Jaylen Wells went up for a fastbreak dunk, but a reckless play by Hornets guard KJ Simpson sent Wells to the ground. Wells took a nasty fall, landing awkwardly on his head before having to get stretchered off the court. Wells was sent to the hospital, but shared a post on Instagram to show everyone he is still in good spirits.
Now, a day after the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Wells has been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with a broken wrist. Wells will be sidelined for an extended period of time.
"Great update: Jaylen Wells has been discharged from the hospital after scary fall Tuesday night, agent Aman Dhesi tells ESPN. However, Wells is now sidelined for an extended period of time with a broken wrist after appearing in 79 games and vying for an All-Rookie team selection," Charania posted.
Wells is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season, starting 74 of 79 games as a rookie. The Grizzlies have heavily leaned on Wells' defensive versatility, and his absence will be a huge blow for Memphis as they head into the postseason.
With just three games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies will likely not get Wells back on the court until the 2025-26 season, as he ended his All-Rookie campaign prematurely.