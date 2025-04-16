Latest Update on Ja Morant's Injury Scare After Warriors-Grizzlies
Looking to secure their spot in the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies met for a huge game on Tuesday night.
The Warriors got the best of the Grizzlies in an intense battle, winning 121-116 to clinch the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.
In a losing effort, the Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane with 30 points on 11-21 shooting from the field and 5-8 from beyond the arc, while star point guard Ja Morant was not as much of a presence.
Morant finished the game with 22 points on 9-18 shooting from the field, including just four points through nine fourth-quarter minutes.
Even in an underwhelming performance, the Grizzlies are lucky that Morant was even out there. In the third quarter of Tuesday's game, Morant went down with a scary ankle injury, but ultimately returned to the game.
After the game, TNT's Allie LaForce reported that Morant will not receive an update on his ankle on Tuesday night.
"They're not doing an x-ray tonight, they're not giving an update on his ankle," LaForce said about Morant. "They feel like he finished the game properly, he's gonna obviously try to keep it loose. Tomorrow we'll see how it feels when he wakes up... It sounds like for now, the best case scenario for Memphis and Ja Morant's ankle."
The Grizzlies now move on to face the loser of Wednesday's Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup on Friday, and they will desperately need Morant healthy to secure their spot in the playoffs.