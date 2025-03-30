LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Make NBA History in Lakers-Grizzlies
After trading for superstar guard Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers built one of the best trios possible.
The Lakers have put Doncic alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves, and the new LA "big three" has shined. On Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the trio showed out to lead the Lakers to a win.
Reaves led the way with 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 8-16 shooting from the field, 5-8 from beyond the arc, and 10-10 from the free-throw line. Doncic was right behind him with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists, while James chipped in 25 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals.
The three Lakers stars were each individually incredible and made NBA history in a huge win over the Grizzlies.
James, Doncic, and Reaves became the first trio in NBA history to each record 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ made three-pointers in the same game.
The Lakers are now 45-29 on the season and took sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference, largely due to their new-look trio. Of course, LA lacks some necessary pieces that may take them over the hump in the postseason, but any opposing team will struggle to defend these three stars.
The Grizzlies struggled to stop the star trio on Saturday night, and if the two teams have to match up in the first round of the playoffs, Memphis could be in trouble, especially if LA stays healthy until then.