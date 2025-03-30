LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers vs Grizzlies
In year 22, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to dominate.
This season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, leading the Lakers to a 44-29 record and fourth place in the Western Conference.
The 40-year-old forward has cemented himself in the Greatest of All Time conversation, largely thanks to his elite longevity. James has averaged 20+ points per game for 22 consecutive seasons, and 24+ for the last 21. On Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, he reached another historic mark.
With five first-quarter points, James has reached 42,000 career regular-season points, becoming the first player in NBA history to ever reach that mark.
James is obviously one of the greatest to ever play the game, and holding the all-time scoring title is an unbelievable feat that we may not see anyone surpass for a very, very long time. James is nearly 4,000 points ahead of the second-leading scorer in NBA history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
James already has 21 All-Star appearances, four MVPs, four championships, and four Finals MVPs, but continues to build up more accolades to help his GOAT case.
The Grizzlies face a tall task against James and the Lakers on Saturday night, especially in their first game since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins. The dominant duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James is a handful for any opponent, and could be enough to help LA compete for a championship.